Structure fire shuts down State Road 60

Westbound lanes of State Road 60 near Shady Hammock Drive in Polk County remains closed this morning after a structure fire at Willow Oak II Mobile Home Park in Mulberry.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire in 3800 block of State Road 60 early Sunday morning.

The building is believed to be an abandoned vehicle repair shop, according to fire officials. Chemicals inside the building caused additional explosions, raising the degree of the blaze to a two-alarm fire.

No one was believed to be inside the structure at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.