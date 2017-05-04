Strong storms develop in Central Fla.; more on the way

Sea breeze sparked storms late Thursday afternoon. Brief showers in the evening, then scattered rain and storms early Friday.

Between 8 p.m. and midnight, expect brief passing showers, as the pre-frontal boundary crosses Central Florida. They will moving mainly from the west-southwest to east-northeast.

South of #Melbourne. Storms form shelf clouds: strong winds aloft make the cloud arch. More coming https://t.co/Yn2Trx77C6 (🎥Crystal Kearns) pic.twitter.com/1jUn0kFkHv — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 4, 2017

BEFORE THE COLD FRONT

The main cold front will approach our area after 2 a.m. Models show a uniformed line of showers with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms entering northwestern counties (Marion County) by 2 a.m. and gradually affecting Lake, Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties by 4 a.m., then moving over Osceola and Brevard counties. Storms will be stronger as they pass over Brevard and Osceola counties after 5 a.m.

Lightning, small hail and damaging gusts are possible with the embedded storms Friday morning.

LIGHTNING STRIKE?

The showers will bring hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute on Friday morning. Make sure to tune-in to Eyewitness News This morning starting at 5 a.m., Racquel Asa will have the latest on the road conditions and alternate ways. Certified meteorologist Brian Shields will be tracking the storms and threats live.

LIGHTNING MYTHS AND FACTS

WEEKEND WEATHER

After the front, the clouds will clear around noon in Orlando and much drier air will filter in and provide great and comfortable conditions for Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend.

Temperatures will reach only the mid- to upper 70s on Friday afternoon with low humidity levels. The winds will be gusty front the west at up to 20 mph, and the fire threat will be high starting Friday afternoon.

If you are planning to be out late on Friday evening, make sure to take a jacket with you because temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be sunny through the day with highs in the low 80s.

CHILLY SUNDAY MORNING

As a drier and colder air mass settles in over Florida, temperatures will be a bit chilly on Sunday morning. We forecast a low of 59 in Orlando, dropping to the low to mid-50s over rural areas.

DROUGHT WORSENS

We will continue to update the forecast and look for the next chance of showers.

The severe drought has now expanded over Orange and Seminole, and the southern portions of Lake and Brevard are under a severe drought as well. Extreme drought conditions area not present north of Lake Okeechobee.



Información en español por nuestra meteoróloga Irene Sans