Street closings revealed for PULSE memorial event

The city will honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub on June 12 with several events across Orlando. Attendees are being put on notice about street closures and nearby parking.

The southbound lane of South Orange Avenue in front of the nightclub will be closed that day, while Esther Street, adjacent to the location will also be closed to traffic.

Parking will be provided at:

120 West Grant Street

21 West Muriel Street

74 Bonnie Loch Court

1800 South Orange Avenue

The streets around Lake Eola Park will also be closed during parts of the day and people are being asked to use downtown parking garages and take the free LYMMO, which has stops on Magnolia Avenue and Church Street, within a block or two of the park.

The city is encouraging people to plan their travel and parking before going to any of the events. Travelers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation including, LYMMO, bike share, car share and carpooling.

