News
Street closings revealed for PULSE memorial event

Street closings revealed for PULSE memorial event
Street closings revealed for PULSE memorial event

By: Joe Ruble

By: Joe Ruble
ORLANDO, Fla. -  The city will honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub on June 12 with several events across Orlando. Attendees are being put on notice about street closures and nearby parking.

The southbound lane of South Orange Avenue in front of the nightclub will be closed that day, while Esther Street, adjacent to the location will also be closed to traffic.

Parking will be provided at:

  • 120 West Grant Street
  • 21 West Muriel Street
  • 74 Bonnie Loch Court
  • 1800 South Orange Avenue 

The streets around Lake Eola Park will also be closed during parts of the day and people are being asked to use downtown parking garages and take the free LYMMO, which has stops on Magnolia Avenue and Church Street, within a block or two of the park. 

The city is encouraging people to plan their travel and parking before going to any of the events. Travelers are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation including, LYMMO, bike share, car share and carpooling.

Click here for a complete list of events taking place on Orlando United Day. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Lake County man dug up gopher tortoises to eat them
    Lake County man dug up gopher tortoises to eat them
    A Lake County man has been arrested for digging up gopher tortoises to take home and eat. On Monday, 79-year old Nathaniel Harris Sr. was caught digging for the tortoises near Highway 44/46A in Sorrento, after police got a call. Deputies found two gopher tortoises alive in Harris’ truck, and then Harris admitted to catching them to eat them. They also took a .22 long rifle from his vehicle, and a pole he was using to catch the animals. It’s illegal to take, kill or detroy gopher tortoises, as they are a protected threatened species. Harris is in the Lake County Jail, facing possession/take of a threatened species charges
  • ‘Extraordinary’ college student may skip jail time for stabbing boyfriend
    ‘Extraordinary’ college student may skip jail time for stabbing boyfriend
    A U.K. college student described as “extraordinary” by a judge may be spared jail time in the stabbing of her boyfriend during an alcohol and drug-fueled argument.  Oxford University student Lavinia Woodward, 24, stabbed her now-ex-boyfriend in the leg with a bread knife last fall, according to the BBC. She also threw a laptop, glass and jam jar at him.  Woodward, who aspires to be a heart surgeon, became addicted to drugs and had an abusive relationship with a previous boyfriend, her defense lawyer told the judge. The BBC reported that she met the victim, a Cambridge University student, on Tinder.  Her lawyer told Judge Ian Pringle that her dream of becoming a surgeon would be “almost impossible” once she disclosed her conviction to prospective employers.  Pringle pointed out that Woodward’s crime was “pretty awful” and would normally bring with it a prison sentence, but said that he believed the violent attack was a “complete one-off.” “To prevent this extraordinary, able young lady from following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to would be a sentence which would be too severe,” Pringle said, according to the BBC.  >> Read more trending stories Woodward and the judge both faced criticism on social media, with some critics wondering if her punishment would be different if she were disadvantaged or a person of color. The Guardian reported that Woodward would be allowed to return to school because she “is that bright.” The student has already had multiple articles published in medical journals.  Woodward, who lives in Italy with her mother, was subjected by the court to a restraining order. She also must remain drug-free and not commit additional crimes.  The judge also took the unusual step of putting off sentencing Woodward for four months, the Guardian said. She returns to court on Sept. 25. 
  • Watch: Iguana slithers into toilet from pipes, startles family 
    Watch: Iguana slithers into toilet from pipes, startles family 
    An iguana made a startling appearance in a Florida family’s toilet Tuesday, scaring the women who discovered it and prompting a 911 call. >> Read more trending news It seems the reptile had somehow traveled through the home’s pipes and ventured out in the toilet. Rather than handling the scaly intruder herself, the homeowner called police. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Lt. Scott Mullin told the Miami Herald that it was the first time he had ever encountered an iguana in a toilet. Mullins said he usually finds snakes. ”I have no idea how it got there,” Mullin told the Herald. “I (sic) guessing it probably came up through the pipes.” >> Related: Rattle snake surprise in toilet leads to even bigger discovery at Texas home Mullin removed the iguana for the family and turned it over to a local wildlife center, according to the newspaper.  Read more here.  Shelby Lin Erdman  and Sandra Nortunen contributed to this story.
  • Trump approval rating hits new low in poll
    Trump approval rating hits new low in poll
    President Donald Trump’s approval rating dipped to a new low after his firing last week of FBI director James Comey, according to a poll released Wednesday. >> Read more trending news Based on a survey of about 2,000 people, the Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 42 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing. Half of registered voters disapprove.  According to Politico, “Trump’s 42 percent approval rating is his lowest yet in Politico/Morning Consult’s weekly survey, which has tended to show more positive results for Trump than most other public polls.” The poll was conducted between Friday and Sunday, after Comey's dismissal but before reports surfaced that Trump revealed highly classified information during a meeting last week with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister. >> Related: Intelligence shared by Trump with Russia came from Israel, reports say  The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump attempted to influence the FBI investigation into Russian ties to the Trump campaign after former national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign for lying about his contact with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation The numbers reported Wednesday are slightly lower than those in a previous Politico/Morning Consult poll, conducted May 9 to 11. Then, 46 percent of voters said they approved of the job Trump was doing while 47 percent disapproved. 'President Trump's approval has fallen from 51 percent in mid-April to 42 percent today,' Morning Consult co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp told Politico. 'A less reported-on trend is the waning enthusiasm for Trump in his base. When Trump took office, 56 percent of his voters strongly approved of his job performance. Today that number stands at 42 percent.' >> Related: Poll: Most Americans want special prosecutor for Russia investigation Trump’s support remains stronger among GOP voters. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing while 16 percent disapprove. The numbers were flipped for Democrats, who gave Trump a 15 percent approval rating. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats disapprove of the job Trump is doing.
  • Gravity Waves could be new tools to determine the intensity of a hurricane 
    Gravity Waves could be new tools to determine the intensity of a hurricane 
    Hurricane forecasters may have a new tool to determine how intense a storm will become, they call them gravity waves. The air moving around the atmosphere produces gravity waves as it is getting pushed from one place to another. Near the storm’s eye wall those waves come in quick, short burst - usually as a powerful thunderstorm.    The gravity waves swish the air up and down much like a plunger in a toilet bowl.  The Miami Herald reports that scientists have been measuring gravity waves in the stratosphere about 20 or 30 miles from a storm, but now researchers from the University of Miami have measured the waves where they start. David Nolan,  reported the findings with colleague Jun Zhang in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.  Early data suggests wave power is directly related to storm power.  If the numbers are correct, gravity waves could become a new tool to understand the intensity of the storm, fine tune predictions and save money.   The data can be collected from buoys in the ocean or weather stations on land. The researchers got the idea to look inside the storms after analyzing the subtle rings in satellite images spreading from the eye wall from storms in 2003 and 2004.   Nolan,was  careful not to oversell the findings and said much more data needs to be analyzed. Right now, the team has applied for funding to study the next phase which pins down how the power and the frequency of the gravity waves reveal what’s going on in a storm.
