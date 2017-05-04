Storms expected Thursday afternoon, followed by strong cold front

A strong cold front is heading into Central Florida, but first there will be some scattered showers Thursday afternoon, a secondary batch of isolated storms after sunset and another one Friday morning.

TIMING: FIRST ROUND

The sea breeze combined with the day’s heat will ignite some scattered showers and isolated storms on Thursday afternoon. The main threat from the first batch of storms will be lightning and the possibility of small hail with the storms that develop further. Storms will be setting up inland and decreasing in intensity after we start losing energy in the atmosphere around sunset.

SECOND ROUND

Some lighter showers will be streaming on the west between 8 p.m. and midnight. This will be the pre-frontal boundary entering Central Florida. They will moving mainly west-southwest to east-northeast.

THIRD ROUND

The main cold front will approach our area after 4 a.m. Models show an uniformed (do you mean "a uniform" or "an unformed"?) line of showers with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms entering northwestern counties (Marion County) by 4 a.m. and gradually affecting Lake, Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties by 6 a.m., then moving over Osceola and Brevard counties.

LIGHTNING STRIKE?

The showers will bring hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute on Friday morning. Also, models show stronger storms along the coast and for Brevard and Osceola counties, since the sunrise (heating) will contribute to the intensification of the storms around the area.

Models showing this line of storms weakening as it approaches. Therefore, I will watch them like a hawk! #wftv pic.twitter.com/pYmDEKGxQm — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 4, 2017

WEEKEND WEATHER

After the front, the clouds will clear around noon in Orlando and much drier air will filter in and provide great and comfortable conditions for Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend.

Temperatures will reach only the mid- to upper 70s on Friday afternoon with low humidity levels. The winds will be gusty front the west at up to 20 mph, and the fire threat will be high starting Friday afternoon.

If you are planning to be out late on Friday evening, make sure to take a jacket with you because temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be sunny through the day with highs in the low 80s.

CHILLY SUNDAY MORNING

As a drier and colder air mass settles in over Florida, temperatures will be a bit chilly on Sunday morning. We forecast a low of 59 in Orlando, dropping to the low to mid-50s over rural areas.

DROUGHT WORSENS

We will continue to update the forecast and look for the next chance of showers.

The severe drought has now expanded over Orange and Seminole, and the southern portions of Lake and Brevard are under a severe drought as well. Extreme drought conditions area not present north of Lake Okeechobee.

Información en español por nuestra meteoróloga Irene Sans