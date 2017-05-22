Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast to start the work week, and mainly during the late afternoon hours, affecting the commute home.

Summer-like conditions continue this week with a vengeance as the humidity takes over and afternoon thunderstorms develop.

The dry air in the upper levels is long gone, aiding the atmosphere to development thunderstorms triggered by the day’s heating and the sea breezes. These are the prime atmospheric conditions for the storms to form.

The first thunderstorm batch will affect mainly areas north of Metro Orlando through Volusia County. Frequent lightning and gusty winds area likely. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon around Metro Orlando.

Around sunset a second round of thunderstorms will be developing from Polk County and moving eastward. Models show strong storms that could produce lots of lightning and gusty winds, possibly hail that will be passing over Orange, Osceola and moving over Brevard County after 8 p.m. Be mindful of lightning, as thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast through much of the week.

Tuesday will remain mainly dry, with only a few scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, due to the day’s heating, storms will be very isolated.

A bigger and stronger system, will approach Florida developing strong to severe weather by Wednesday evening. In the upper-levels of the atmosphere a low pressure system will move over northern Florida, providing lots of instability and with the atmosphere already prepped for storms, there is a possibility of severe storms.

MID WEEK SEVERE WEATHER

Storms are likely to start developing after 5 p.m. Wednesday as the upper level system moves south and a cold front, in lower levels of the atmosphere, also approaches Florida.

The main threat with the storms will be gusty winds, above 50 mph. Hail and the development of tornadoes is also a possibility.

Make sure to have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts, such as a NOAA weather radio and our WFTV Weather App. Make sure to leave your mobile devices charged on Wednesday.

We will continue timing the storms coming to Central Florida, as the systems evolve.

