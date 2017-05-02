Storms crawl over Orlando as front tries to clear Central Florida

Storms are moving slowly over Central Florida, providing g beneficial rain to our area.
The storms are moving to the east-southeast and we expect them to continue sweeping over Orange, Osceola, Brevard and Polk counties during the afternoon hours. By the evening commute a few showers and storms could still be lingering around the southern portions of Osceola and Brevard.
The main threat with these storms will be lightning. Right before noon, during a 15-minute period over 100 lightning strikes were counted. Please be mindful if you are doing any type of activities outdoors. If you are outside and hear lightning, you run the risk of getting struck.
As the showers slow-down higher rainfall amounts are expected over the afternoon. These showers and storms have been following one over the other (training), which will definitely benefit a Osceola, Orange and Brevard, region with severe drought conditions. Generally, amounts will be around half-inch, but some cities might receive up to an inch.
Clouds will clear northern counties, such as northern Lake, Marion, Volusia Flagler and Seminole, and the temperatures could be reaching the mid 80s. Places where the showers linger longer in the afternoon will remain in the upper 70s lower 80s.
Tuesday night, the skies will clear and the temperatures will drop to the upper 60s, under a north-northwesterly wind.
AFTER THE RAIN - HIGH FIRE THREAT RETURNS
Another dry, but brief, stretch through Thursday morning, with a slight chance of showers on Thursday, mainly in the late afternoon. Wednesday will be dry with easterly winds reaching 15 mph at times. Gusty winds and low humidity levels, expect the fire threat to be high on Wednesday. Please avoid burns as these weather conditions spread any ignited fires rapidly.
Thursday is setting up to be a carbon copy of Monday, as the weather conditions prep the atmosphere with moisture and heat.
ANOTHER FRONT, MORE RAIN THIS WEEK
Another cold front, this one with a trough setting up slightly closer to our area, is on schedule to arrive on Friday. The trough, which is moving farther south and closer to Florida, will provide more instability for higher chances of more rain coverage across Central Florida.
We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and will provide updates on our newscasts starting at 5 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 through 6 p.m. and at 11 p.m.
