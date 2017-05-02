Storms clear Central Florida, lower humidity; fire threat returns

The storms moved slowly over Central Florida Tuesday, providing beneficial rain to our area.

The storms cleared Central Florida, but we are still expecting the clouds to linger a bit longer through the afternoon. By the evening commute a few showers and storms could still be lingering around the extreme southern portions of Osceola and Brevard.

The main threat with these storms was lightning. Right before noon, during a 15-minute period over 100 lightning strikes were counted.

GET ALERTED IF LIGHTNING STRIKES WITHIN 6 MILES OF YOUR LOCATION:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WFTV WEATHER APP

>> LIVE RADAR: DOPPLER 9

@TTerryWFTV. Two big branches just missed the back of my truck in Cocoa. Feeling lucky! pic.twitter.com/wYpUdH35bo — Ginny Powers (@ginster1) May 2, 2017

RAINFALL

Showers and storms followed one over the other (training), which it benefited Osceola, Orange and Brevard, region with severe drought conditions. Generally, amounts will be around half-inch, but some cities might receive up to an inch.

Rainfall as of 11:30 am across the official stations in Central #Florida!

Storms continue to crawl east-southeast. Slowly clearing north. pic.twitter.com/toDgQBx90d — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 2, 2017

>> HOUR-BY-HOUR IN YOUR CITY

Clouds will clear northern counties, such as northern Lake, Marion, Volusia Flagler and Seminole, and the temperatures could be reaching the mid 80s. Places where the showers linger longer in the afternoon will remain in the upper 70s lower 80s.

Tuesday night, the skies will clear and the temperatures will drop to the upper 60s, under a north-northwesterly wind.

AFTER THE RAIN - HIGH FIRE THREAT RETURNS

Another dry, but brief, stretch through Thursday morning, with a slight chance of showers on Thursday, mainly in the late afternoon.

Wednesday will be dry with easterly winds reaching 15 mph at times. Gusty winds and low humidity levels, expect the fire threat to be high on Wednesday. Please avoid burns as these weather conditions spread any ignited fires rapidly.

Interactive map: Burn bans in effect in Central Florida

Thursday is setting up to be a carbon copy of Monday, as the weather conditions prep the atmosphere with moisture and heat; storms could develop late afternoon and the next front move over Florida by Friday morning.

ANOTHER FRONT, MORE RAIN THIS WEEK

Another cold front, this one with a trough setting up slightly closer to our area, is on schedule to arrive on Friday. The trough, which is moving farther south and closer to Florida, will provide more instability for higher chances of more rain coverage across Central Florida. Make sure to stay alert to the evolution of the next system, especially if you have plans outdoors Thursday and Friday.





We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and will provide updates on our newscasts starting at 5 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 through 6 p.m. and at 11 p.m.

Información en español por nuestra meteoróloga Irene Sans