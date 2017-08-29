Stetson football player dies after collapsing at practice

A 19-year-old Stetson University football player died Monday evening after collapsing during practice, the school said.

Nick Blakely collapsed Monday after he said he wasn't feeling well, school officials said.

Blakely was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand, where he died.

"The Stetson University community is deeply saddened tonight by the passing of one of our students," a school spokeswoman said.

The sophomore, who graduated from Archer High School near Lawrenceville, Georgia, was majoring in accounting. The linebacker redshirted last season and didn't see play time.

Blakely was a three-year letter winner in high school as a running back and safety. He also competed on the school's track team.

Blakely's cousin, Kenny Monday, won two Olympic gold medals and was a three-time All-American wrestler for Oklahoma State University.

The Hatters are scheduled to play the Sacred Heart Pioneers Saturday evening in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Counselors have been made available to the school's football players and will also be made available to other students.