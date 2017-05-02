State leaders will meet Tuesday afternoon in Orange County to discuss a plan of action to tackle the heroin epidemic.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings in March warned the public about heroin overdoses after the county saw a significant increase.

There were 212 accidental deaths by drugs in Orange and Osceola counties in 2014, the Orange County Health Department and the heroin task force said.

There were 284 accidental deaths by drugs in 2015 -- a 34 percent increase.

Statistics for 2016 are still being calculated.

State leaders seek to reduce the growing problem by focusing on prevention, education, emergency medical services, treatment and recovery.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, Orange County narcotics units said there were 101 drug overdoses compared to 63 during the same period last year.

A big concern, officials said, is when fentanyl is mixed with heroin.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the Orange County Administration Building.

