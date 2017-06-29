Listen Live
clear-night
81°
H 92
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
H 92° L 76°
  • clear-night
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 92° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Afternoon
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 92° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    81°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

State & Regional
2 people killed, 4 hospitalized after explosion at TECO power plant
Close

2 people killed, 4 hospitalized after explosion at TECO power plant

2 people killed, 4 hospitalized after explosion at TECO power plant

2 people killed, 4 hospitalized after explosion at TECO power plant

By: Tony Marino

Hillsborough County, Fla. -  What authorities called an ‘incident’ at a TECO power plant Thursday afternoon, killed 2 people and sent 4 others to the hospital. 

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue,  two people were dead at the scene, two were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, and two others were taken by ground.  They all suffered severe burn injuries according to HCFR spokesman Corey Dierdorff.

The incident occurred at the Big Bend Station, the largest of the three TECO power plants.

Routine maintenance was being performed on a "slag tank" when the accident occurred, according to a Tampa Electric spokeswoman.

A slag tank houses burned bits of coal and water that is  used in sandblasting and roofing industries.

No other injuries were reported and the incident, later identified as an explosion is under investigation.

In 2014 a contract worker was killed at the plant when he slipped and fell through the grate of catwalk.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • 2 people killed, 4 hospitalized after explosion at TECO power plant
    2 people killed, 4 hospitalized after explosion at TECO power plant
    What authorities called an ‘incident’ at a TECO power plant Thursday afternoon, killed 2 people and sent 4 others to the hospital.  According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue,  two people were dead at the scene, two were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, and two others were taken by ground.  They all suffered severe burn injuries according to HCFR spokesman Corey Dierdorff. The incident occurred at the Big Bend Station, the largest of the three TECO power plants. Routine maintenance was being performed on a 'slag tank' when the accident occurred, according to a Tampa Electric spokeswoman. A slag tank houses burned bits of coal and water that is  used in sandblasting and roofing industries. No other injuries were reported and the incident, later identified as an explosion is under investigation. In 2014 a contract worker was killed at the plant when he slipped and fell through the grate of catwalk.
  • Trump agenda inches along as Congress leaves for July Fourth break
    Trump agenda inches along as Congress leaves for July Fourth break
    Struggling to resolve differences over a GOP health care overhaul bill in the Senate, Republicans in the Congress left Washington, D.C. for a July Fourth break with unresolved questions about a series of major items on President Donald Trump’s agenda, as legislative work in Congress during the month of June brought the White House some minor successes, but Republicans are still struggling to move ahead on major items like health care, tax cuts, the budget and much more. Here’s a run down on where things stand on Capitol Hill: 1. Health care remains the bottleneck for the Trump Agenda. It was eight weeks ago that jubilant Republicans from the House gathered with President Trump in the White House Rose Garden to celebrate the narrow approval of a GOP health care bill. “We’re going to get this passed through the Senate,” the President said – but so far, that hasn’t happened, as GOP Senators were forced this week to delay a vote on a revised health bill until mid-July at the earliest. It may be that Republicans will be able to figure out the magic formula in coming weeks, but as of now, the central campaign vow from Mr. Trump and GOP lawmakers remains in limbo in the Congress – and until that’s finished, other big ticket items remain on hold as well. Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017 2. Tax cuts aren’t going anywhere fast either. Earlier this year, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin vowed to get a tax reform package through the Congress before August. Few people on Capitol Hill believed that prediction, and not only have no votes occurred in the House and Senate, but no tax bill has been unveiled by either the White House or Republicans in the Congress. The plan right now is to roll out a proposal after Labor Day. Republican leaders still want to use the expedited process of “budget reconciliation” for tax cuts – which would avoid a filibuster in the Senate – but the problem with that is the GOP hasn’t even taken the first step to approve a budget resolution for 2018. Tweets like this from the President are simply not accurate when it comes to the progress in Congress on tax legislation. The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017 3. No House deal yet on a budget resolution. GOP leaders in the House had planned to get a 2018 budget blueprint through the House Budget Committee this week, but differences among Republicans over how to structure that, what level of spending cuts to approve, and what spending reforms should be embraced, led to a delay in the vote. The ‘budget resolution’ is supposed to be approved in Congress by April 15 of each year – we are now about to turn the calendar to July. If Republicans really want to use the 2018 budget reconciliation process for tax reform, they will have to reach a deal on the budget resolution in July – or it will further delay big issues like tax reform and infrastructure. Failure to pass a budget resolution so far is a big deal for Republicans, who remain at odds over the details, a very similar story to health care. GOP must pass budget resolution soon or else they can't do tax reform/cuts through filibuster-proof reconciliation process. High stakes. https://t.co/dmzQ7QLmEJ — Rebecca Kysar (@rebeccakysar) June 27, 2017 4. Without a budget resolution, no action on 2018 spending bills. Not only is the budget resolution several months behind schedule, but the individual bills that fund the federal government are slow out of the gate as well, as it’s almost assured that the Congress will not get its budget work done on time by the end of September, (the end of the fiscal year). Some GOP lawmakers have even floated the idea of jamming everything together into one big bill in July – rather than waiting until the fall, or even right before Christmas. The biggest problem right now is that no one is quite sure how much money will be spent on the Pentagon and non-defense spending, making it difficult to put together a dozen appropriations bills. This was not what Republican leaders had drawn up on the white board after winning the White House last November. They were going to get their work done, and done on time. Just 4 times in 40 years that Congress finished its budget work on time (by October 1): 1996, 1994, 1988 & 1976 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 22, 2016 5. The lack of action comes amid rising deficit estimates. President Trump and Republicans in Congress have talked a lot about cutting the budget and reining in the deficit, but as mentioned above, nothing has really been done on that front. In the meantime, a still unexplained drop in tax revenues coming in to Uncle Sam has helped push estimates for this year’s deficit much higher. The Congressional Budget Office on Thursday said the 2017 deficit would be 24 percent higher than their estimate from back in January, going up $134 billion to an estimated $693 billion deficit. Why? The CBO mainly blames, “surprisingly weak tax collections.” “One reason for the sharp rise in the deficit in 2017 is the slow growth in revenue collections through May and the slow growth expected for the rest of the year,” the CBO wrote in a new report. That is not good news for the Trump Administration. CBO ups deficit projection for 2017, to $693 billion – highest since 2012 and up $134 billion from January estimate. — Jonathan Nicholson (@JNicholsonInDC) June 29, 2017 6. One prime example of how bipartisanship can still work. Something that did get done in the month of June was a bill that was sent to the President’s desk on reform at the Veterans Affairs Department, as it had very strong support in both parties. The plan gives the VA more legal leeway to fire underperforming employees, all in an effort to improve health care services for veterans. It’s a reminder that while Republicans are stuck on health care, taxes, infrastructure and more right now, there are ways to get things done with a buy-in from both political parties. The White House though complained that it didn’t get enough attention. “Things like the success at the VA barely get covered,” said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. .@POTUS and I are working together to bring reform to VA. https://t.co/Vd5c52Jx2w — Dr. David J. Shulkin (@SecShulkin) June 27, 2017 7. GOP, White House pleased with moves on immigration. From a pair of bills passed on Thursday in the House that crack down on illegal immigrants, to the legal green light for the Trump travel order and tougher measures overall at the southern border with Mexico, Republicans are very pleased with the direction of the Trump Administration on immigration. The House approved one plan to toughen penalties against illegal immigrants who are deported, and then re-enter the U.S. illegally. Another bill would withhold federal law enforcement grant money from local governments that refuse to cooperate with the feds on detaining illegal immigrants. While those bills face an uphill fight in the Senate, the GOP clearly feels like this is an issue that plays well with Trump voters all across the country. Good news out of the House with the passing of 'No Sanctuary for Criminals Act.' Hopefully Senate will follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017 8. Congress will spend most of the next two months away from D.C. Labor Day is just over nine weeks away. The legislative work schedule for the House has members in session for 13 days – three weeks in July, and then the Congress is off for a five week break into September. That means GOP leaders will have to choose wisely on what to get done in July. Some Republicans are urging the leadership to cancel the August Recess, but that seems like a long shot right now – unless a certain occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue started weighing in on the need for Congress to stay at work during their scheduled vacation time away from the humidity of the D.C. swamp. I know lots of people say they like it when Congress is out of session – but as I always counter, you can’t pass bills to reform things if you’re not at work on Capitol Hill.
  • Brain-invading parasite, potentially deadly, found in five Florida counties
    Brain-invading parasite, potentially deadly, found in five Florida counties
    A parasite that is potentially fatal in humans was located in five Florida counties, according to University of Florida researchers.  >> Read more trending news The study published in PLOS one reported that rats and snails in St. Johns, Alacua, Leon, Orange and Hillsborough counties contained the rat lungworm parasite.  Rat lungworm, which originated in Hawaii, affects humans if they ingest infected snails, crustaceans, vegetables touched by infected slugs or come into contact with rat feces.  The parasite could cause Eosinophilic meningitis, if it travels and dies in the brain. Severe cases of the infection could cause coma or even death.  Symptoms of rat lungworm in adults are headache, stiff neck, fever, vomiting, nausea and numbness of the face and limbs. For children, the most common symptoms are nausea, vomiting and fever, according to researchers at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine and The Florida Museum of Natural History. >> Related: Deadly, invasive parasite spreading in South Florida Fortunately the fatality rate of rat lungworm is low, researchers said. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid consuming raw or under-cooked snails and vegetables that are not properly washed or cooked.  So why is this parasite showing up in the Sunshine State?  Authors of the study suggest that recent flooding in the Gulf Coast area might have increased snail activity, leading to more infections. Read full study here.
  • Woman bragging about six-figure income on Facebook may have led to her death
    Woman bragging about six-figure income on Facebook may have led to her death
    A Florida woman may have been killed after posting on Facebook late Wednesday night that in just two years she went from being homeless to earning a six-figure income. That public pride, relatives fear, may have led to Maeva Jenkins’ shooting death barely two hours after she wrote the post. >> Read more trending news Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, a masked person knocked on Jenkins’ door, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. When she opened the door, the intruder forced his way inside, leading to an altercation with Jenkins, who was shot. The suspect fled in the family’s vehicle and ditched it nearby, authorities said. Jenkins, who has three children ranging in age from 1 to 12, was rushed to a hospital where she died. >> Related: Girl, 17, charged as adult in robbery spree; faces murder charge Shortly before midnight, Jenkins, 33, wrote, “I’m in awe of how far I’ve come.” She posted a photo of a conversation she had years ago with a woman who reached out to her about her business plans. Jenkins asked the woman about Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, which was offered through her church. But, she couldn’t afford it at the time. “Fast forward to now: We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures. No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business. I’m saying this to say, anyone can do it. It takes determination and consistency,” she wrote. Read more here.
  • Deputy involved in shooting in DeLand
    Deputy involved in shooting in DeLand
    Details are still scarce this hour, but we learned a Volusia County deputy sheriff was involved in a shooting at the Racetrac station on Saxon Blvd this afternoon. There ‘s no immediate word if anyone was injured or killed. This is a developing story. Listen to News 96.5 WDBO for updates.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.