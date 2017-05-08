May 7-13, 2017 is the week to prepare for Hurricane Season

Orlando, Fla - With the names Matthew and Hermine fresh on their minds the folks at Florida Power and Light are taking May 7-13, 2017 seriously.
Those dates mark the National Weather Service’s official Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Storm expert Tyler Mauldin tells News 96.5 FPL has invested nearly 3 billion dollars into the energy grid over the years to make sure they are ready if a hurricane sets its eye on the Sunshine State.
“We are ready to go” Mauldin said, and he also said it’s important for you to be ready as well, with the following tips.
Plan ahead
- Develop an emergency plan that includes answers to questions such as:
- What do I need to do to secure my home, car and boat, and who will help me? Know your home’s vulnerability to storm surge, high winds and flooding.
- Where am I going to stay during the hurricane and what are the evacuation routes?
- Where will my pets stay?
- If I plan to stay at home, what do I need to do to be prepared and where in my home will I ride out the storm?
- Review your emergency plan with your family.
- Update the phone number and email address on your FPL account.
- If you or anyone you know has special needs in case of evacuation, contact your local emergency management office. If someone in your home is dependent on electric powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, review your family emergency plan for back-up power or make arrangements to relocate when a storm warning is issued.
- Before storm season begins, have your trees properly trimmed to minimize their impact on your home and neighborhood.
Before the storm hits
- Pay attention to instructions from public officials and the media.
- Gather important documents, including insurance policies, health cards, list of medications, birth certificates, list of important phone numbers and your FPL account number - and put them in a waterproof container.
- Prepare enough food, water and supplies to be self-sufficient for up to 14 days.
- Secure and prepare your home.
After a storm passes, make safety a priority
After a major storm, we start our proven emergency response plan to get life back to normal safely and as quickly as possible. While we’re working around the clock to restore power, here’s what you can do to stay safe, get the latest restoration information, protect your electrical equipment and more:
- Make the safety of your family and home your top priority. Stay far away from downed power lines and flooded and debris-laden areas that may be hiding downed lines. Get more post-storm safety tips.
- Report downed power lines or unsafe equipment by calling 911 or FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).
- Should your power go out, turn off and disconnect electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, stereos, microwave oven, etc. to prevent possible damage. Leave a single lamp or radio turned on to alert you that power has been restored.
- Visit FPL.com/storm from your computer or smart phone to report and check the status of an outage.
