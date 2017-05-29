Venice, Fla. - A family in Venice got a Memorial Day surprise, a nearly eight-foot gator decided to take dip in their backyard pool.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was called to the home in the Plantation golf & Country Club Monday morning after the gator was spotted lounging in the bottom of the swimming pool.
Florida Fish and Wildlife and a local trapper were called to capture the gator and relocate it to a proper location.
The gator put up a good fight, but eventually, crews were able to pull it out of the pool.http://www.wjcl.com/article/gator-takes-memorial-day-dip-in-backyard-pool/9946551
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself