Campbell’s recalls chicken soup shipped to Florida stores

Orlando, Fla. - If you have a few cans of Campbell's Chicken Soup in the pantry, and who doesn't, the company has issued a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of chicken soup products shipped to Florida.
A Campbell's new release says it's because the cans were mislabeled and the products could contain milk, which is not indicated on the label.
Only the 18.6-oz. cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” with a "best by" date of Feb. 13, 2019 are affected.
The products included in the recall have establishment number “EST. 4R” on the bottom of the cans.
The recalled items were shipped to multiple retail locations in Florida.
The cans were labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” but actually contain “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” soup.
The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
