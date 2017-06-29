In his second appearance since being promoted to the New York Mets, St. Lucie class A team, Tim Tebow smacked a two-run home run in the second inning of the game Wednesday evening.

In the first game of the doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the former Florida Gator and NFL quarterback batted eighth and was the designated hitter. He struck out on three pitches his first time up, but the second time up he had a chopper up the middle and got on base.

The teams played a doubleheader after Tuesday's game was rained out. Hundreds of fans who showed up to see Tebow Tuesday, returned Wednesday and got to see what they were hoping for. Jo-Ann Walker of Mount Dora made the trip twice and told WPTV Channel 5 “I appreciate that he does not put on a facade. He knows who he is because of who made him," said Walker.