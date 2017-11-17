Florida Democratic Party Chairman embroiled in misconduct allegations

Allegations of misconduct and bad behavior are swirling around Tallahassee.

The newest allegations center around Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel.

Politico Florida reports as many as a half dozen former female party staffers have accused Bittel of creating an “unprofessional workplace environment” by making inappropriate comments and demeaning women.

Bittel acknowledged the allegations and issued a public apology.

“Every person, regardless of their gender, race, age or sexuality should be treated with respect and valued for their hard work and contributions to our community and if any of my comments or actions did not reflect that belief I am deeply sorry,” Bittel said. “I have much to learn, but my goal is and has always been to make sure every member of our party has a safe environment in which to succeed. It seems I’ve not been successful in that goal, and I will do better."

It’s the latest story in a series of accusations against state lawmakers.

Last month, Democrat State Senator Jeff Clemens resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair with a lobbyist.

Republican State Senator Jack Latavla was caught on camera kissing a female lobbyist. Both denied having a relationship.

Latavla has also been accused of groping women and making offensive statements to others about their physical appearance.