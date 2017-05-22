Listen Live
Standoff with suicidal man in Daytona Beach Shores condo exceeds 16 hours
Close

Standoff with suicidal man in Daytona Beach Shores condo exceeds 16 hours

Standoff with suicidal man in Daytona Beach Shores condo exceeds 16 hours
Daytona Beach Shores standoff continues into the night 

Standoff with suicidal man in Daytona Beach Shores condo exceeds 16 hours

Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. -  One mile of Highway A1A was closed Monday because an armed suicidal man barricaded himself in a condominium, the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said.

The standoff began in the morning and was still going on by 9:45 p.m. 

An officer heard the 36-year-old man shouting about 5:30 a.m. at a condominium on Sea Oats Circle near South Atlantic Avenue, Public Safety Director Stephan Dembinsky said.

Investigators said the man brandished an assault rifle.

"He hasn't done anything," Dembinsky said. "He never threatened anyone with the rifle, he just showed us it. But that brings us to as high an alert as we can get."

Officers are trying to convince him to peacefully surrender and leave the condo.

Police said officers approached the man, with whom they were communicating through a window, but decided to back up and keep a safe distance. Nearby homes were evacuated.

Investigators said the man brandished an assault rifle and they believe he is in possession of many weapons.



They brought in armored vehicles and a SWAT team, which fired at least 10 rounds of tear gas into the home.

At one point, police flew down a drone and had it drop a charger for the man’s phone so they could continue communication.

Police said the man came out onto his roof several times and promised to surrender, but instead went back inside his home.

Police said they have been called to the home in the past for similar incidents.

The beach in the area remained open. 

