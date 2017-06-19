WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A man barricaded himself inside a Winter Garden home prompting a standoff Monday, Orange County deputies said.
Winter Garden police said that Orange County deputies were serving a warrant when the man barricaded himself inside a home on the 1100 block of Lincoln Trail.
OCSO deputies handling a barricaded subject at 1130 Lincoln Trail Winter Garden, PIO Watrel enroute.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 19, 2017
Deputies responded to the home shortly before noon.
No other details were released.
Just got to the scene of a standoff at 11th & Lincoln Terr. S of 438. Waiting on Orange County deputies to give us an update. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/reXFIdDGKA— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 19, 2017
