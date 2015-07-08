Michael Vick makes return to Falcons

By D. Orlando Ledbetter

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, who electrified the Georgia Dome, was elated to be invited back to participate in a ceremony during the final regular-season game on Sunday.

The Dome is set to be demolished to make way for the new $2 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the Falcons’ playoff run.

“The last time I was here I was on the opposing side,” Vick said. “I was with Philadelphia.”

Vick, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2001 draft, electrified the fan base, energized the team and sold out the Georgia Dome.

Vick fell out of favor with the franchise after he pleaded guilty in a federal dogfighting investigation in August 2007. He was suspended from the NFL for a violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy.

He served 21 months in prison and two months in home confinement.

Vick was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Falcons and helped guide them to the NFC championship game after the 2004 regular season. Before falling out of grace, he also guided the Falcons to a historic playoff victory on the road over the Green Bay Packers after the 2002 season.

“I was thrilled when I first got the call that they wanted to honor the Georgia Dome legends and have a lot of guys come back,” Vick said. “I’m just thankful that I got the call. This is a special place in my heart. This is where I started by career.”

Vick’s appearance has caused some controversy. A group has started an online petition asking the team to withdraw the invite.

“I’m just thankful that there are a lot of people here and people within this organization and this city, I come and go all the time and there are a lot of people who have forgave me,” Vick said. “They have given me an different opportunity to show a different side of myself. That’s the candid part that people respond to.”