Raiders expected to file paperwork soon to move to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders are ready to make a big move that will undoubtedly be controversial with fans.



According to NFL.com, team sources say the Oakland Raiders are preparing to file paperwork to move the football franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team has not been able to secure a satisfactory stadium option in Oakland, prompting the desire to move, according to sources.

If the paperwork is filed, the Raiders will need to gain the support of 24 NFL team owners to make the move official. That vote would occur in the spring. The Raiders have until Feb. 15 to file relocation paperwork.



The Chargers announced this week that the team is moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, giving the city two NFL teams after having no team for 20 years. The St. Louis Rams relocated to L.A. for the 2016 season.

