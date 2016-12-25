NFL QB Kirk Cousins blames festive Christmas jacket on wife

By Joy Johnston

Next time Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has an away game, he may want to take a peek inside his travel bag before leaving home.

After beating the Chicago Bears 41-21 at Soldier Field, Cousins appeared at the post-game news conference wearing a green suit jacket emblazoned with a holiday theme, including lights, candy canes and gingerbread men.

Cousins said his wife always packs his suit when he travels for games, according to the Sporting News. His wife decided to make a fashion statement with a holiday twist for him, and Cousins was up to the challenge. While he only wore the suit at the post-game conference, saying the matching tie and pants were a bit of overkill, he donned the entire ensemble before heading out of the stadium, while singing, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

December 24, 2016