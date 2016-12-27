Buffalo Bills fire coach Rex Ryan

By Bob D'Angelo

The Buffalo Bills fired Rex Ryan as its head football coach on Tuesday after the team failed to reach the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season.

The team announced that Ryan and his twin brother, assistant head coach Rob Ryan, were relieved of their duties, two days after Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was named the team’s interim coach for the Bills’ season finale against the New York Jets.

"I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now. These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward," team owner Terry Pegula said in a statement Tuesday.

"Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to Western New York. Anthony Lynn will serve as our interim head coach to lead us through the Jets game."

Rex Ryan went 15-16 in his nearly two seasons with Buffalo. The Bills went 8-8 in 2015. Rex Ryan is now 61-66 as a head coach over eight seasons. He reached the playoffs during his first two seasons coaching the Jets (2009-2010).

Lynn, who turned 48 on Dec. 21, played in the NFL for six years as a running back (1993-1999) for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.