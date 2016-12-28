North Texas running back gets sick feeling during bowl game

Alec Morris #5 of the North Texas Mean Green drops back to pass against the Army Black Knights during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Alec Morris #5 of the North Texas Mean Green drops back to pass against the Army Black Knights during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s understandable why North Texas quarterback Alec Morris botched a snap during the first half of Tuesday’s Heart of Dallas Bowl. After all, his running back was vomiting next to him.

>> Read more trending stories

With less than a minute remaining in the first half against Army, Morris was lined up in a shotgun formation calling signals when running back Jeffrey Wilson, standing to the quarterback’s left, threw up. Morris was naturally distracted and looked away from the line of scrimmage, causing him to mishandle the snap and take a 13-yard loss back to the Army 39.

However, the Mean Green regrouped and scored two plays later, with Morris throwing a 27-yard pass to Rico Bussey Jr. That cut Army’s lead to 24-21 at the half.

Despite his troubles, Wilson rushed 20 times for 81 yards and a touchdown, and also caught six passes for 46 yards and a score. Morris, meanwhile, completed 26 of 38 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns as North Texas rallied from a 17-point deficit to force overtime.

It was not enough, as Army (8-5) prevailed 38-31 in OT against the Mean Green (5-8).