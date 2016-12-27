‘Mammaw’ will see beloved Texas A&M Aggies in person

Texas A&M's Kyle Field is known as the home of the 12th man because of its loyal fan base. A Texas grandmother will be living a longtime dream Wednesday night when she gets to attend an Aggies game for the first time - not at Kyle Field, but in a bowl game in Houston.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nina Burgess, known as “Mammaw” by her family, is finally going to see her beloved Texas A&M Aggies play a football game. And it’s a prime ticket, too — Wednesday night’s Advocare Texas Bowl, when the 8-4 Aggies play Kansas State (8-4) at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Burgess lives in the small Texas town of Nederland, located southeast of Beaumont. While she has never seen the Aggies play in person and never attended the school, Burgess has always been a loyal fan, watching the team on television each week during the season.

On Christmas Day, her family gave her an awesome gift, WFAA reported. Her grandson, Ryan Brauninger, made a video recording of the event. It begins with Burgess opening a box to reveal Texas A&M slippers and a Texas Bowl shirt.

But there was one more item.

“Read it,” her family tells her.

“I can’t read it,” she responds.

“You’re going to the game,” she is told.

“I can go to the game?” she says, her voice rising in disbelief.

She then jostles the man next to her and shoves him in one of those “You’ve got to be kidding” moments. Burgess then becomes teary-eyed as she realizes her dream.

Brauninger told WFAA that the video, which has gone viral and has more than 4,000 likes on Twitter, also reached organizers of the bowl game. He said that Burgess might receive another surprise on Wednesday night.

That would be gravy, but Burgess seems awfully content with the tickets to the game.