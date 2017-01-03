Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Megyn Kelly moves to NBC; no tweet yet from PEOTUS

    Posted: 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

    Florida Gators’ win in Outback Bowl means free Bloomin’ Onions for all

    Florida Gators Outback Bowl
    Florida Gators Athletics
    The Florida Gators beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl 30-3. That means free Bloomin' Onions for all at Outback restaurants on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    Floridoh! Stories

    More

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

     The Florida Gators routed the Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3 Monday in the Outback Bowl.

    That means free Bloomin’ Onions for all from Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday. All you have to do is say “Outback Bowl” to your server at any Outback restaurant and you’ll get the dish for free.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The Outback restaurant chain wagered Bloomin’ Onions and coconut shrimp on the game.

    ">January 2, 2017

    ">January 2, 2017

    >> Read more Floridoh! stories 

    If Iowa had won, the restaurant would have handed out its coconut shrimp appetizer for free.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     