    Posted: 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Brawl breaks out during college basketball game in Memphis

    Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

    A brawl broke out during the Lemoyne-Owen College vs. Lane College basketball game on Saturday, January 14th in Memphis, Tennessee. 

     Police said no ambulances were called to the scene nor was a police report filed. 

    No one was taken into custody. 

    Both colleges are investigating. 

     
     

