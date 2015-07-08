Brawl breaks out during college basketball game in Memphis

Fox13Memphis.com
A brawl broke out during the Lemoyne-Owen College vs. Lane College basketball game on Saturday, January 14th in Memphis, Tennessee.
Police said no ambulances were called to the scene nor was a police report filed.
No one was taken into custody.
Both colleges are investigating.
