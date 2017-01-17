Follow us on

    NBA considers changing game over millennials’ short attention spans

    Basketball
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images
    The Golden State Warrior's Klay Thompson signs autographs for young fans.

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NBA basketball games are shorter than the other major league sports games like football and hockey, but the last minutes of a game can drag on for a considerable time.

    Commissioner Adam Silver said last week the league is considering making changes so they don’t lose millennials, who are tuning out in the final minutes of the game.

    “It’s something that I know all of sports are looking at right now, and that is the format of the game and the length of time it takes to play the game,” Silver said to ESPN.com’s Tom Hamilton.

    “Obviously people, particularly millennials, have increasingly short attention spans, so it’s something as a business we need to pay attention to,” he added.

    During the last two minutes of a basketball game, coaches call time outs, they switch players, and plan for plays that could help them win, but it can turn those final two minutes into 10 to 15 minutes, or longer.

    “We are going to take a fresh look at the format, specifically in the last two minutes," Silver said.
     
    It’s ultimately up to the NBA’s board of owners, but there’s been no word on what kinds of changes might happen or when.

     
     

