LeBron James sneakers available at auction for more than $4k
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 26, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Winners get either the Air Zoom Generation "First Game" or the LeBron 14 "Out of Nowhere" shoes, a commemorative box with a certificate of authenticity, a court map showing where the wood came from and a copy of the Cavs championship ring, StockX said.
Twenty-three of each style are available, with a total of 46 packages being offered.
Part of the profits will be contributed to the Cavaliers Youth Foundation.
