Dancing Warriors fan hits center court with Christmas moves

Posted: 4:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
OAKLAND, Calif. —
She’s a dance mom without the drama, but with plenty of moves.
Robin Schreiber, who caused a stir in November when her dancing skills were caught on a dance cam during a Golden State Warriors game, was featured on center court Tuesday night. The retired teacher in her 60s took to center court at Oracle Arena with the Warriors dance team, wearing a Christmas sweater featuring Golden State’s logo and colors.
The Christmas-themed halftime performance made it to the Warriors' Twitter account, as she danced to a rendition of “Let It Snow.”
"I was in the moment, I was having so much fun," the Redwood City, California resident told Inside Edition.
She was invited to perform after a video of her energetic dancing in the stands went viral. Her husband wasn't surprised that she impressed the crowd—or the Warriors.
“She’s always had serious dancing skills,” John Schreiber told Inside Edition. “She’s just out there having a good time, and that’s what people relate to.”
