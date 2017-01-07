Atlanta Hawks GM apologizes for comment

Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox (right) speaks as Isaia Cordinier sits next to him during a news conference on June 28, 2016.

By Chris Vivlamore

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox has apologized for a comment he made at a recent meeting with season-ticket holders.

Wilcox issued a statement Friday in response to a published report that he made a racially insensitive comment that offended Clarenton Crawford and his wife during a question-and-answer session in December.

The statement from Wilcox read: "At an early December chalk talk, I made a self-deprecating comment at my own expense regarding my family, which is multi-racial. This joke offended Mr. Crawford and his wife and for that, I apologize."

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin and Chief Diversity Officer Nazinga Shaw met with Crawford this week. The team does not consider the matter closed, pending further internal discussion.