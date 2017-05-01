SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX on Monday morning successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after Sunday’s planned launch was scrubbed over a sensor issue.

The rocket, which blasted off from the historic Launch Complex 39A at 7:15 a.m., is delivering a top-secret NROL-76 satellite into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

The federal agency, which develops and maintains spy satellites, said it surveys potential security threats to the U.S. by tracking terrorists and monitoring the development of nuclear weapons abroad.

Following the launch, SpaceX landed the first stage of the rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Landing Zone 1, officials said. It was the fourth such landing.

Residents in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties could hear one or more sonic booms during the landing attempt, the company said.