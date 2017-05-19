Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
H 91
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
Broken Clouds
H 91° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 93° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
South Daytona firefighters rescue ducklings
Close

South Daytona firefighters rescue ducklings

South Daytona firefighters rescue ducklings
Sometimes firefighters aren’t always called to emergencies involving a burning home or a car accident. Animal rescue authorities called South Daytona Fire Rescue to help save four ducklings.

South Daytona firefighters rescue ducklings

Updated:
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - 

Sometimes firefighters aren’t always called to emergencies involving a burning home or a car accident.

Animal rescue authorities called South Daytona Fire Rescue to help save four ducklings Thursday off of Sumac Court in South Daytona.

Photos: Ducklings rescued from South Daytona storm drain

The ducklings were stuck in the middle of a 40 foot stormwater pipe, according to the South Daytona Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters originally tried to use a blower to help move the ducklings along. When that didn’t work, they used a fire hose to wash the ducklings to safety from one side to the other.

The ducklings were rescued, put in a laundry basket and returned to their mother.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related

Lakeland firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain

U.S. Coast Guard crew rescues sea turtles entangled in garbage

Sometimes firefighters aren’t always called to emergencies involving a burning home or a car accident. Animal rescue authorities called South Daytona Fire Rescue to help save four ducklings.
Close

South Daytona firefighters rescue ducklings

Sometimes firefighters aren’t always called to emergencies involving a burning home or a car accident. Animal rescue authorities called South Daytona Fire Rescue to help save four ducklings.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Police: Man kills 4-year-old nephew with ax after luring him into basement
    Police: Man kills 4-year-old nephew with ax after luring him into basement
    Chilling details have emerged about a Colorado man accused of killing his young nephew with an ax last month after he allegedly lured the 4-year-old into the basement of his home.  Emanuel Joseph Doll, 25, of Broomfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slaying, according to KUSA-TV in Denver. The boy’s name has not been released, but he has been identified as the son of Doll’s twin sister.  Details of the homicide were obtained from an arrest affidavit, which Denver-area media outlets successfully petitioned a judge to unseal.  The affidavit indicated that the Doll’s parents, the boy’s grandparents, were babysitting the child on the morning of April 27 when he was killed. The Broomfield Enterprise reported that the grandmother, Charlotte Doll, told police she sat with her grandson for a while as he played with an iPad. At some point, Emanuel Doll went into the home’s basement and, a few minutes later, asked his nephew to join him. The family told police that the pair often played games and surfed the internet together on one of six computers in the home.  About 30 minutes after the boy arrived, Charlotte Doll heard noises from the basement that sounded like “a pillowcase loaded with items hitting the floor,” the Enterprise reported.  Charlotte Doll told police she yelled out to her son, asking him what the noise was. Emanuel Doll told her the noise was “nothing,” and a few minutes later, he returned upstairs and walked out the back door of the home.  Charlotte Doll and her husband, Joseph Doll, soon found their grandson’s body in the basement and called 911, the newspaper reported. In that call, Joseph Doll told a dispatcher that “Emanuel used an ax and that the ax was still inside the house,” the affidavit said.  Police found the boy lying unresponsive and with a “massive amount of trauma,” the affidavit said. The iPad and a bloody ax were found near his body.  Emanuel Doll was found in the backyard, covered in blood, the Denver Post reported.  >> Read more trending news Doll is being held without bail on the charges, one of which alleges he killed his nephew with deliberation. The second murder charge alleges that he killed a person under the age of 12 while in a position of trust.  The Post reported that search warrants indicate detectives seized multiple computers and electronic devices from the home. Doll, who worked for his father’s computer coding business, spent a large portion of his time on the devices.  KUSA-TV reported that the day of the slaying was not the first time police had been called to the Doll home. Broomfield police officers were called to the house 14 times since March 2016, including six calls that police characterized as dealing with mental health issues.  Emanuel Doll had multiple prior run-ins with police, including a December 2014 incident in which he assaulted his mother, who was then 58 years old. KUSA-TV reported that Doll told officers at the time that it bothered him when his mother walked around the house partially naked. “It was disgusting, so I slapped her in the back of the head,” he told officers, according to the news station.  He was later sentenced to a year of probation for third-degree assault. 
  • WDBO News Hound - Meet “Cooper,” a talented pup looking for a home
    WDBO News Hound - Meet “Cooper,” a talented pup looking for a home
    Cooper came into our news room today ready to impress anyone who may want to give this sweet boy a new home! Willing to do just about anything for a treat, Cooper quickly showed us how well he knows sit, down, speak and shake! This wonderfully trained 6-year-old is in need of a house that will love him and appreciate his many talents. Bonus, if you swing by Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando TODAY and say you saw Cooper on here, or heard about him on the radio, this handsome boy can be your new best friend for FREE! Learn more about cuddly Cooper and all his other furry friends looking for new homes at Pet Alliance’s website. Mobile users see video of Cooper here.
  • Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field
    Man dead after falling at Chicago's Wrigley Field
    A man has died after he fell over a railing at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday. WGN reported that, according to police, Richard Garrity, 42, fell over the railing around 11 p.m., hitting his head. >> Read more trending news Garrity was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died Wednesday afternoon. According to The Chicago Tribune, Garritty, a life-long Chicago Cubs fan, attended the game against the Cincinnati Reds as part of a company outing. Garrity worked as a marketing manager for Heineken. The fall happened as he was leaving the ballpark. The Cubs issued this statement Wednesday: “Following yesterday’s game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark. Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.” An autopsy for Garrity is scheduled for Thursday.
  • Solar eclipse stamp changes from eclipsed sun to full moon
    Solar eclipse stamp changes from eclipsed sun to full moon
    To commemorate the total solar eclipse over the US in August, the U.S. Postal Service is releasing a landmark stamp that does something no other stamp can. The Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp, which will be issued June 20, changes when you touch it from an image of the eclipsed sun to one of the full moon. >> Read more trending news On August 21, the moon will slip between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow that will create the first full solar eclipse over the U.S. in 38 years. In a swath of the country from South Carolina to Oregon, darkness will reign in the middle of the day for a full two minutes and 40 seconds, beginning at 1:25 p.m. in the Eastern time zone. >> Related: Time running out to get reservations for the total solar eclipse in US The solar eclipse stamp image is a photograph taken by astrophysicist Fred Espenak, aka Mr. Eclipse, of Portal, AZ, that shows a total solar eclipse seen from Jalu, Libya, on March 29, 2006. Thermochromic ink makes the stamp work. Using the heat of your finger, the image will reveal an underlying image of the moon, which Espenak also took. The image reverts back to the eclipse once it cools. >> Related: Rare total solar eclipse visible from America in August  Thermochromic inks are vulnerable to UV light and should be kept out of direct sunlight as much as possible to preserve this special effect. To help ensure longevity, the Postal Service will be offering a special envelope to hold and protect the stamp pane for a nominal fee. The back of the stamp will have a map of the eclipse path. Read more here. 
  • ‘Gray death’ drug claims another life, this time in Georgia
    ‘Gray death’ drug claims another life, this time in Georgia
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the first death in Georgia related to the powerful drug known as “gray death.”  Gray death is a deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl, but it’s much more potent than either drug on its own. Investigators said that 24-year-old Lauren Camp died in February after using drugs inside an Atlanta-area condo. Police said she was submerged in a bathtub and emergency responders could not revive her. >> Read more trending news “This type of incident is not unique to Brookhaven. It really is an epidemic that’s going on nationwide,” Brookhaven police Officer Carlos Nino said. The GBI crime lab tested the drugs found at the scene. They contained heroin, furanyl fentanyl and cocaine, which is one of the many formulations of gray death.  GBI crime lab supervisor Deneen Kilcrease labeled the drug “gray death” earlier this year, and the name is now used worldwide. “It’s the only gray drug that I’ve ever seen and when I heard what components were in it, I didn’t see how anyone can survive it,” she said. The crime lab has confirmed authorities have seized gray death in Georgia roughly 50 times. One of the drugs in the cocktail that killed Camp, furanyl fentanyl, has killed at least 22 Georgians since 2016. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said, although Camp’s death is the first gray death-related fatality in Georgia, she believes there could be more. “Very tragic. This is the first confirmed fatality for gray death in Georgia,” she said.  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.