Smoke signals: John Morgan may sue over medical marijuana law

The attorney who financed the fight for medical marijuana in Florida talks like he is preparing to sue the state over the prohibition on smoking weed prescribed for pain relief and other ailments.

John Morgan, also considering a run for Governor next year as a Democrat, told News Service Florida that voters on Amendment 2 last November were expecting that smoking medicinal marijuana would be allowed under the law.

House Democrats fought with majority Republicans over that point, but lost, during the special legislative session.

However, some people this reporter queried about that matter said they did not expect that medical marijuana would be allowed in a form that you can smoke in Florida. They said they anticipated that an extract would be sold to patients.

The owner of the only medical marijuana pharmacy open in Orlando agreed. Jose Hidalgo of Knox Medical told News 96.5 WDBO that he felt that “smoking a medicine is an oxymoron.”

Lawmakers decided that vaping medical marijuana would be okay.

Over 70 percent of voters approved the ballot measure.