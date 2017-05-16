At least six men are facing burglary charges in Osceola County, but deputies told Channel 9’s Deneige Broom that they think there are more groups of thieves still out there.

Deputies are investigating at least 29 business burglaries in the last month that they say are tied to various groups in the area. The burglaries involve liquor stores, cellphone stores, clothing outlet stores, two pawn shops, an auto dealership, two hair salons and an armory store.

Markell Isom, Daniel Moore and Xavier Stinson broke into Fireproof Pawn shop in Kissimmee on May 11, deputies said.

Surveillance video caught the crooks in action. They were arrested because deputies and a sheriff's office helicopter were already patrolling the area due the rash of break-ins. Deputies said the trio took them on a chase into Orange County where they were arrested.

Deputies said that the trio could be linked to a series of unsolved commercial burglaries in the last month.

Three other people are accused of breaking into a Sunoco convenience store in Harmony at 3:21 a.m. May 10.

Deputies said while they investigated that burglary, the suspect vehicle matched other crimes in St. Cloud and others across Central Florida.

Marquise D. Sapp, 22, Tyreke S. Nelson, 26, and Samuel Richardson, 18, were arrested.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that they aren't sure yet if the groups are connected, but they believe that there are other groups who have been pulling off the burglaries and are still on the loose.

Law enforcement agencies in Osceola, Orange and Polk counties are comparing notes to see if any of their cases appear to overlap.

