Sinkhole opens under home in The Villages

A sinkhole opened Monday under a woman’s home in The Villages, officials said.

The hole opened under a home on the 1300 block of Abercrombie Way.

Residents in the area told Channel 9 the homeowner discovered the hole when she walked outside to get her newspaper.

The woman was forced out of her home, which is now surrounded with yellow tape and signs warning people not to get close to the home.

She was the only person in the area forced to evacuate.

“They checked the land really good, and that just said take precaution until the engineers can come out to evaluate it,” said resident Roberta Patterson.

Two more sinkholes opened up about five miles away, including one on the Glenville Championship Golf Course.

Over the weekend, a sinkhole opened in Ocala and swallowed a car that was parked at a shopping plaza.

No other details were released.

