Shower intensity through evening commute will depend on location

ORLANDO, Fla. - More heavy rain is possible across Central Florida on Wednesday.
Strong thunderstorms that pushed over Central Florida during the lunch hour have moved offshore, still a few light showers over Central Florida will linger through the evening commute. Thick clouds will stay put, keeping the high temperatures in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, winds will blow from the south-southwest with gusts up to 20 mph.
@WFTV 11am today, Astatula FL. East of Little Lake Harris, looking South. pic.twitter.com/ChfyewGskW— Mark Dean (@MarkDeanFL) June 7, 2017
Stronger storms during the afternoon are likely over Polk, Osceola and Brevard Counties.
In areas where showers have been more persistent, localized flooding is a concern.
Today: storms' intensity is all about location, location, location. Still a wet afternoon,take your time on the road pic.twitter.com/exDQhIGUf7— WFTV Weather (@WFTVWeather) June 7, 2017
#DYK Only 6in of water covering a roadway can make you lose control of your vehicle? When it comes to flooded roads-Turn Around, Don't Drown pic.twitter.com/hfAUxqJfgZ— Florida SERT (@FLSERT) June 7, 2017
Those are some ominous clouds over Moss Park (pic: Stetson J Kent) #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/uQCAoCAP2i— WFTV Weather (@WFTVWeather) June 7, 2017
Expect another wet day Thursday. Even though clouds will linger, skies will not be overcast and showers and thunderstorms will mainly be focused during the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.
Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga Irene Sans
