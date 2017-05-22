Listen Live
News
Sheriff: Osceola County deputy fatally shoots driver who fled traffic stop
Close

Sheriff: Osceola County deputy fatally shoots driver who fled traffic stop

Sheriff: Osceola County deputy fatally shoots driver who fled traffic stop

Sheriff: Osceola County deputy fatally shoots driver who fled traffic stop

By: Chip Skambis News | WFTV
Updated:

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -  An Osceola County deputy shot and killed a possible drunken driver who fled a traffic stop and became violent when deputies tried to arrest him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said the shooting was justified. 

"He did what he had to do to end that threat on his life at that point," Gibson said. 

Deputies began a search for a possible drunk driver reported on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 200, a few miles north of Yeehaw Junction, a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputy John Stubbs, a two-year veteran on the force, found the reported driver and pulled him over three miles north of Yeehaw Junction, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, 37-year-old Carlos Petrovich, became uncooperative during the traffic stop and fled, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Stubbs then searched the area and found the driver at a Pilot gas station on Yeehaw Junction and tried to arrest Petrovich.

The Sheriff’s Office said Petrovich then became violent and got into a physical fight with Stubbs, who then shot him.

Stubbs was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the fight. Gibson said that Petrovich bit him. 

Gibson said he did not know if Petrovich was armed. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, as is standard practice.

The sheriff’s office will be hosting a press conference on the shooting Sunday afternoon.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Florida wildlife searching for relief from drought
    Florida wildlife searching for relief from drought
    Your lawn isn’t the only thing that needs rain. As Florida struggles with its worst drought in decades, reports of nuisance alligators and other wildlife encounters are up. In central Florida, that can often have deadly consequences for animals in search of water.  On Friday, a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in northwest Orange County. On Monday, a trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had to trap and remove an alligator from the median of a busy road. The trapper made quick work of the gator.  FWC’s policy is to euthanize any nuisance alligator larger than 4 feet in length. To report a nuisance alligator, call 866-FWC-GATOR. >>WATCH VIDEO OF THE TRAPPER IN ACTION BY CLICKING HERE
  • Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sex assault trial
    Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sex assault trial
    Thirteen years after a Temple University basketball team manager went to famous alumni Bill Cosby's nearby home for career advice, her complaint that Cosby drugged and molested her that night will soon be a task for a Pennsylvania jury. >> Read more trending news Jury selection in the sexual assault case will begin Monday at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, two weeks ahead of Cosby’s scheduled trial in Montgomery County. The trial will start June 5. Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and assaulting the former Temple University employee in 2004. WPXI's legal analyst expects that more than the usual 12 jurors and two alternates will be selected because of the extremely high-profile nature of the case. More than 100 potential jurors will be called. Cosby is expected to be in the courtroom. Allegheny County officials said last week that they called in additional security and staff to handle the high-profile case. After the jury is selected, it will be bused across the state to Montgomery County for the trial and sequestered for the duration. ﻿The Associated Press and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Woman pushing stroller dragged from park trail, assaulted, police say
    Woman pushing stroller dragged from park trail, assaulted, police say
    Georgia authorities are stepping up patrols in a park in suburban Atlanta after a man grabbed and assaulted a woman pushing her child in a stroller. Police in Alpharetta, Georgia said the woman managed to fight off her attacker at Wills Park last Tuesday morning. “I’m just in shock because I come here with my kids and it's all little kids and families,” Perla Brito, who often goes to the park, told WSBTV. >> Read more trending news Brito, like other mothers at the park Wednesday, said they were stunned to hear of the daytime assault along a park trail. Police said the woman was approached by a man with a knife who pulled her off the trail. “(He) forced her up against one of the building near the equestrian center, attempting to sexually assault the victim,” Alpharetta Public Safety Director John Robinson said. “She elbowed and kicked and screamed just like she should have, and just did a fantastic job and because some folks ... were close by, he was not successful and fled the scene,” Robinson said. Robinson said this is the first time he's heard of such an attack in an Alpharetta park. He said the parks are safe, and for the time being, they will get additional patrols as they look for the assailant. Brito said the increased patrols made her feel a little safer.  “But I’m still not going to walk around there anymore,” she said. >> Related: Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor Police said the mother had two cuts on her arm from the man's knife, but her child was not hurt in the incident.  Investigators  now have a police sketch of the man and are asking the public for help in identifying him.
  • ‘Your ride is over’: Disgusting Lyft passenger blows nose on seat cover, attacks driver
    ‘Your ride is over’: Disgusting Lyft passenger blows nose on seat cover, attacks driver
    This definitely qualifies as a ride from hell. Lyft driver Michelle Jennings tells WFTS that she picked up 28-year-old Stephanie Young on the night of April 29 in St. Petersburg, Florida.  Young appeared to be intoxicated as her friends put her in the car to be taken home.  In the video filmed by Jennings, things quickly escalate when Young becomes belligerent and takes a seat cover off Jennings’ car and blows her nose on it. “You didn’t offer me anything to blow my nose. Thank you for the seat cover,” Young says, slurring her words. With a half mile left until they reach the passengers home, Jennings and Young argue back and forth.  “You're kicking me out just because I don't have the same skin color as you, b***h,” Young screams.  “Your ride is over,” Jennings tells the drunk woman. **WARNING: BAD LANGUAGE** Mobile users watch HERE. The minutes-long ride then turns violent when Young starts coughing and spitting on Jennings and then hitting her. According to the Daily Mail, Jennings flags down a security officer in the parking lot and asks him to call the police.  Young has been banned from using the ride-sharing app. Jennings posted pictures of her injuries online, including a broken, bloody nail and  hair ripped off her head. 'I have a quarter size bald spot and a dime size bald spot in the back of my head,' she said. Although police have identified Young, it’s not clear if an arrest has been made.
  • Teen killed by falling tree in freak camping accident
    Teen killed by falling tree in freak camping accident
    A birthday camping trip turned deadly after a tree fell on a Georgia teenager. >> Watch the news report here Joelle Dalgleish, 15, went to Harrison High School in Cobb County. WSB-TV's Chris Jose spoke to the teen’s parents Sunday, as well as some of her friends who witnessed the incident. >> Read more trending news Dalgleish’s mother said she wants people to remember her daughter's smile and why she loved so many people. Friends said Dalgleish affected so many lives. On Friday, Dalgleish was celebrating a friend's 16th birthday with a camping trip at Red Top Mountain in Bartow County. She was in a hammock when a tree snapped in half and landed on her. “I was one of the girls sitting around the campfire and I saw the tree fall. I was the only one who saw it. The other girls were facing the other direction,” Erin O’Reilly said. “We didn't know it hit Joelle, so we went over there, and we were like ‘Can you hear me?’ and that's when Kate said, 'Call 911' and that's when all the girls started coming out of their tents,” O’Reilly said. Dalgleish died early Sunday. At a vigil Sunday evening, there was not a dry eye in the room. “She had already impacted so many lives, and this event impacts everyone so much more, just to make sure they hold on to everyone close. And just keep praying,” O’Reilly said. One by one, friends reminisced about the good times and said Dalgleish made a difference in their lives. Dalgleish's mom said she had an infectious laugh and a beautiful spirit and soul. Grief counselors will be at the school all day Monday. A community vigil will take place later that night.
