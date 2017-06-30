A large number of Volusia County Sheriff's Office personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a fatal deputy-involved shooting at a RaceTrac gas station, officials said.

The gas station is located in the area of Saxon Boulevard and Finland Drive.

Deputies responded to the RaceTrac at about 4:13 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a man who had been in the business' bathroom for nearly 90 minutes, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputy fatally shoots man who grabbed his taser at this Deltona gas station. We're live this morning as FDLE continues to investigate @WFTV pic.twitter.com/77Tcqg4u7F — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 30, 2017

The first deputy arrived at about 4:19 p.m. and found the man, who was not identified, in the bathroom, along with drug paraphernalia on the sink, officials said.

The deputy tried to calm the man down and take him into custody, but before the suspect was secured a second deputy arrived at the scene and the man was able to grab his Taser, the VCSO said.

"In response to the immediate threat posed by the now-armed subject, that deputy pulled his duty weapon and fired," a VCSO media release said.

The man was killed in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal shooting, and the deputy who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a deputy-involved shooting.