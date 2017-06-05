Sheriff: 6 dead, including gunman, in Orange County workplace shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Download the free WFTV news app here
1 p.m. UPDATE
Relatives have started to reunite with loved ones at a family reunification area set up at Full Sail University's Full Sail Live 1 building.
The building is located at 3535 Forsyth Road.
Relatives can call 407-679-0100 ext. 3087 for more information.
A man is walking in carrying several boxes of tissues. Very sad scene inside.
Just witnessed a very emotional reunion with a group outside building where survivors are waiting on family.
"It is incumbent upon all of us not to become complacent or (to) become callous to these horrific situations, but for each of our citizens to be vigilant," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said during a news conference Monday. "If they see something that seems abnormal, they need to say something."
Deputies plan to provide an update at 2 p.m. Watch it live here once it begins.
11:30 a.m. UPDATE
Six people, including a gunman, were fatally shot Monday morning in an episode of workplace violence in an industrial area near Orlando, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.
Deputies were called shortly after 8 a.m. to Fiamma Inc., a manufacturer of RV awnings, on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road on a report of an active shooter, Demings said.
Investigators said a 45-year-old disgruntled employee armed with a handgun and a knife fatally shot three men and one woman at the business.
Media briefing underway. OC Sheriff's office says this was a workplace violence incident.
Deputies said the man shot a fifth person, a male victim, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died. The gunman then shot himself.
Demings said the man, whose identity wasn't released, was a former employee of the business who was fired in April.
The sheriff said the gunman had a criminal history that was "minor in nature," including marijuana possession, driving under the influence and battery charges.
Watch Sheriff Jerry Demings and Mayor Teresa Jacobs' news conference below:
Orange County detectives are interviewing seven survivors.
A family reunification area has been set up at Full Sail University's Full Sail Live 1 building at 3535 Forsyth Road. Relatives can call 407-679-0100 ext. 3087 for more information.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims this morning," Demings said.
To recap: 3 men, one woman killed by lone shooter at business on Forsyth Rd. One man died at ORMC. Shooter killed himself. Seven survivors.
The sheriff said the man was involved in a June 2015 incident at the business in which he battled another employee, but no charges were filed.
Deputies will provide an update at 2 p.m. Watch it live here once it begins.
10:35 a.m. UPDATE
Shelley Adams told Channel 9 that she got a call from her sister, Sheila McIntyre, who was in the building during the shooting.
“She just kept saying, ‘I’m OK; I’m OK,’” Adams said. “She just kept saying, ‘My boss is dead; my boss is dead.’”
Adams said McIntyre was in a bathroom when she came out and saw someone on the floor.
“We're just going to embrace her and not leave her alone and just be there as a family,” Adams said. “It’s unbelievable that it could happen in a small business.”
Hear from the witness' sister below:
A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. Watch it live here once it begins.
News briefing on fatal shootings at a Forsyth Road business will be held at 11 a.m. Sheriff Demings and other area leaders will speak.
9:50 a.m. UPDATE
Five people, including a gunman, were fatally shot Monday morning in an episode of workplace violence near Orlando, sources told Channel 9.
The shootings don't appear to be terror-related, sources said.
FBI investigators responded to the shooting scene on Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road, deputies told Channel 9.
Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly.
9:12 a.m. UPDATE
Multiple people were fatally shot early Monday in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. near Hanging Moss Road.
Businesses in the area include Gerber Collision & Glass and Fiamma Inc., a manufacturer of RV awnings.
Deputies said the scene is contained.
Forsyth Road is closed.
OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information
Orange County sheriffs office did say there are casualties. They did not going to further detail
OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate.
Just spoke with the Orange County sheriff office they confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Situation is contained and stable
Watch footage of the scene below:
8:41 a.m.
A shooting involving casualties was under investigation Monday morning in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, deputies said.
Large police presence off of Forsyth
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is headed to the scene to provide more information.
Watch the media briefing here live once it begins.
The situation is contained and stable, deputies said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back for updates to this developing story, and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News.
Tell us about yourself