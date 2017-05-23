Severe storms probable Wednesday with damaging winds, hail

Central Florida residents can expect to see some much needed rain again on Wednesday.

Storms are likely to start developing after 5 p.m., lasting through 11 p.m.The main threat with the storms will be gusty damaging winds, above 60 mph and small hail. There is a slight chance for tornado development.

Rain will develop into downpours and even strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon, as the low pressure system in the upper level of the atmosphere travels closer to northern Florida.

There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. Some will be coming from the northwestern Caribbean traveling over Central Florida with the warm winds from the southwest. On Wednesday afternoon, a low pressure system aloft will travel enough southward making it to northern Florida, producing enough instability to trigger the strong to severe thunderstorms.

Lightning comes as a threat in all thunderstorms. But severe weather alerts are not issued because of lightning. There are other threats, such as gusts above 58 mph and hail which cause a severe thunderstorms warning to be issued. Lightning is deadly and can strike even well away from the base of a thunderstorm.

Expect another batch of thunderstorms to start out on Thursday, as the front pushes over Central Florida. then gradual clearing through the afternoon.

Make sure to have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts, such as a NOAA weather radio and our WFTV Weather App. Make sure to leave your mobile devices charged on Wednesday.

We will continue timing the storms coming to Central Florida, as the systems evolve.

