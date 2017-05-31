Listen Live
Seven cases of the Zika virus confirmed in infants born in Florida
By: Shanna Vicker

Orlando, Fla -  State officials are gearing up for the second season of the Zika virus in Florida. 

Officials say they are better prepared, but also admit they are now dealing with consequences of the Disease.

 The Orlando Sentinel reports that 7 children have been born with life-long neurological complications from the disease.  

The Florida Department of Health reported 299 confirmed cases of Zika in pregnant women in 2016. 

So far in 2017, 43 cases have been confirmed in pregnant women.

There are 54 cases of the virus across the Sunshine State right now, four were local transmissions. 

Nationwide there are 64 cases of children born with complications of the virus, 8 pregnancies with birth defects were lost according to the Centers for Disease Control

