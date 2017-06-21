Florida Senator Marco Rubio responded to this awkward photo jokingly saying “It’s important that the people of Florida know that their Senator is capable of carrying out a greeting.”

The Senator admitted he had to take a look at the video of the hug after the photo went viral Tuesday.

Mr. Rubio was at the White House meeting with the First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, to discuss paid family leave.

After reviewing the video he said “Based on my own recollection and the review of photographic evidence it’s clear - that there - It’s not an actual hug it’s more a Cuban greeting.”

Based on review of evidence & my own recollection, have concluded no hug was even attempted & press covfefe of alleged failed hug is false — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

The Associated Press stands by its photo.