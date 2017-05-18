Seminole County spends $95K on service to kill classroom germs

Seminole County school leaders hope a new system to clean up germs in the classroom will not only be worth the money, but will keep students in the classroom and learning.

School officials hope by being proactive in killing germs, they will cut down dramatically on student absenteeism.

The district hired a company called Pathogend Decontamination Services to clean up classrooms with a special device.

When the device is activated, a hydrogen peroxide micron fogging solution is emitted into the air.

Watch: See how the Pathogend machine works

“And it does that in a particle size that’s smaller than smoke reaching all those spaces and killing everything as it goes,” said Frances Grinstead, the CEO of Pathogend.

Grinstead is not only the CEO of the company, but her children attend Seminole County schools.

“Really, in the end, what we want is our children to go to school and get an education, not harmful germs,” said Grinstead.

She said the company has been disinfecting hospitals and schools for years, but usually it is called in when an infection is already out of control.

Seminole County spent $95,000 on Pathogend units to be used in every school in the district.

Staff members will be trained on the system, which will be used after hours and on weekends in the classroom and weight rooms.

“We are expecting them to have the same results we would have when we provide the services, which is, if we were called out to remediate against a norovirus outbreak to stop it in its tracks,” said Grinstead.

She said other school districts in Central Florida may follow suit.