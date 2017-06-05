SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An employee with the Seminole County Fire Department is accused of posing as a police officer, police said.
Zachary Barnhill, 17, said David Dame pulled him over Sunday night at a Speedway gas station in Winter Springs.
“I was in my car. I had it all started and ready to go and then he pulled up behind me at an angle,” Barnhill said.
He said Dame then approached his Mustang.
“He’s like, ‘Are you the kid that drives this car?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah,’” said Barnhill. “And he’s like, ‘Get out of the (expletive) car,’ and he pulled me out.’”
#Onlyon9:Seminole Co. Fire Dept. employee accused of impersonating a police officer.I talked to the teen who was confronted by him. #WFTVAT4 pic.twitter.com/hzMnZNUbKY— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) June 5, 2017
Barnhill said Dame told him he was a cop and flashed what looked like a badge.
Barnhill said Dame told him to put his hands up and he complied.
“(He said) ‘Put your hands up there, you are about to get arrested. You are going to jail,’” Barnhill said. “And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And he’s like, ‘Get up against the car.’ And he, like, pushes me and my cousin is like, ‘What are you doing?’”
Winter Springs police said Dame called 911 earlier about two cars racing around the corner near his home on Vistawilla.
Police arrived at the Speedway to a crowd of people yelling at each other.
Dame told police he was waiting for police to arrive, but police said footage from a security camera at the gas station backed up the teen’s story.
“It’s kind of scary that people would go out of their right mind to go and get us when they already called the cops,” said Barnhill.
When Dame is released, he is not allowed near the Speedway or the victims.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself