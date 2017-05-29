Seminole County Deputy rescues kittens trapped in wall

A deputy rescued two kittens that were trapped in a wall, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

A couple called the Sheriff's Office May 20 after hearing a strange noise coming a wall in their home.

The couple decided to cut a hole into the wall to investigate and found two kittens stuck inside, deputies said.

Deputy Nick Stewart carefully reached into the wall and pulled the kittens to safety.

The homeowners, who don't own a cat, said they were surprised to find the felines.

They said they believe the mother gave birth to the kittens in their attic and that the felines somehow fell between the studs and the drywall and became trapped.

The deputy adopted the kitten and named it Dodge.