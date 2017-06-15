Seminole County deputy nearly hit by alleged drunken driver

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County deputy narrowly missed being hit by a drunken driver while helping another driver who had fallen asleep behind the wheel, deputies said.
On June 10, Deputy Molly Smith had stopped behind a driver, whose car was stopped in the middle lane of Red Bug Lake Road near Slavia Road in Oviedo.
Smith was standing at the driver’s side door, when a vehicle came speeding past her, deputies said.
She quickly pushed herself up against the car to avoid being hit.
deputy nearly struck by drunk driver: https://t.co/vfaYgZxrCw via @YouTube— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 15, 2017
The scene was captured on dashcam video.
The speeding car ripped the door off the stopped car.
Deputies were able to stop the speeding car.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers took over, and the driver, Logan Fielder, 25, was arrested.
A report said Fielder smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words.
At one point, before the sobriety test, he said, "No doubt. I have been drinking."
No other details were released.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself