﻿﻿Update 3:30 p.m. May 16: The New York Times reported Tuesday that highly classified information shared last week by President Donald Trump with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador came from Israel. The newspaper cited a pair of unidentified sources familiar with how the information was gathered. Israeli officials declined to say whether they were the source of the information. Ron Dermer, the Israelli ambassador to the United States, said in a statement that Israel “has full confidence in our in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump.” >> Related: McMaster: Trump shared ‘wholly appropriate’ information with Russia, didn’t know source Three government officials, who were not identified, confirmed to NBC News that the information came from Israel. Unidentified sources told CNN that Israel was the source of “some” of the intelligence. The White House has denied that Trump shared any sensitive information with Russia. ﻿Original story: The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador. In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State group, according to the paper. >> Read more trending news Trump has the power to declassify anything, but sharing information without permission of the ally who provided it represents “a major breach of espionage etiquette, and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship,” according to the New York Times. Buzzfeed News later reported that two officials have confirmed the report, indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” At least one member of the Senate Intelligence Committee had been briefed on Trump’s disclosures, according to BuzzFeed News. The outlet also reported that other members have said they did not get a briefing. The newspaper said that Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly. The CIA is declining to comment. This is a developing story, please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.