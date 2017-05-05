A former volleyball coach and student adviser at T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson accused of performing a sexual act on boy last month is facing additional charges, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Keyunta Murphy, 23, was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor after another victim, a 16-year-old student, came forward, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.

Murphy, who was already in custody without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail on previous charges, was served with an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon on the new charges.

"The victim explained he was contacted by Murphy on April 14 via Snapchat with a message asking him to meet him in an office at school," Gant said. "When the victim met with Murphy, Murphy asked him to perform oral sex, which he did."

Investigators said the sexual activity continued.

"Murphy then went with the victim into a restroom in the school’s auditorium and had sex with him there," Gant said. "The victim told detectives no money was exchanged or offered, but that Murphy offered him food and he felt pressured to comply."

Murphy was previously charged with performing a sexual act on a 14-year-old boy April 18 in a school bathroom, investigators said.

Deputies said that incident involving that student happened four days after the incident involving the 16-year-old boy.

Murphy was released April 19 on a $50,000 bond but was rearrested the next day after telling someone that he was considering fleeing the state to avoid prosecution in the case, officials said.

Murphy worked at the school for five years.

In a different incident, the parents of an autistic, nonverbal 15-year-old boy said he was bruised when Murphy was asked to calm and restrain him. But Channel 9 learned that Murphy isn't certified to handle children with special needs.

The school district said the claims in that case were unfounded, so the complaint wasn't included in Murphy's personnel file, which officials said was clean.

Deputies said no other potential victims have been identified, but they asked parents to talk with their children.

Anyone with information about additional incidents is asked to contact detectives at 386-323-3574 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.

