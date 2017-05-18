A second person was arrested Thursday in the death of Shawn K. McKee, 41, who was found buried in the backyard of a St. Cloud home.

Anthony Richard Bednarz, 21, was arrested and charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called Monday to a home on Ketch Road in St. Cloud on a report of a disturbance.

They said they found evidence of a physical altercation and learned that a man at the home, Robert T. Overcash, 23, had an active warrant for his arrest on an unrelated charge.

Overcash, who was McKee's roommate, was taken into custody, and while investigators were searching the property, they found McKee buried in the backyard.

An autopsy showed he died of blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxiation, which indicated that he was still alive when buried, investigators said.

Overcash was charged with first-degree murder in McKee's death.

"The investigation determined that after McKee suffered the head injury caused from an altercation with Overcash, Overcash and Bednarz tried to cover up the incident by burying McKee's body in the backyard and trying to clean up the crime scene," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.