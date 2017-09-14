Listen Live
clear-night
78°
H 90
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
78°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 76°
  • clear-night
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 76°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    83°
    Evening
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 90° L 76°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
SECO energy provides daily power restoration map
Close

SECO energy provides daily power restoration map

SECO energy provides daily power restoration map
Courtesy Seco Energy

SECO energy provides daily power restoration map

By: Shanna Vicker

Sumter & Lake County, Fla -  SECO Energy reported 110,000 homes without power after Hurricane Irma ripped through Sumter and Lake Counties.

Calling the damage unprecedented the company said it is doing its best to fully recover.

With that in mind, they provide customer with a daily restoration map which shows where crews will be working. 

Customers can search by their account number, phone number or address. 

Click here to see the interactive map. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. By Tuesday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  Power is beginning to be restored in Florida and Georgia. >>Minute-by-minute updates to this post have ceased. For the latest Hurricane Irma news:  JACKSONVILLE - ActionNewsJax ORLANDO-WFTV PALM BEACH - Palm Beach Post ATLANTA - WSBTV  ATLANTA - AJC
  • Girl, 7, dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Polk County
    Girl, 7, dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Polk County
    A 7-year-old Polk County girl was found dead in her home from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, deputies said.    The generator was found Wednesday running inside the home on Dossey Road South in Lakeland, deputies said.  The generator was used to power the home after it lost power following Hurricane Irma.    'This is the first death our agency has worked related to Hurricane Irma. It's a tragedy when anyone dies, but when a child dies, it's a horrific tragedy. Please, please follow safety instructions that we have stressed over and over so no other tragedies such as this one occur, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.    The girl’s mother, Shashunda Wilson, 41, called 911 just before 12 p.m. to say she felt dizzy and her daughter appeared to be dead, deputies said.    Deputies said the duplex and neighboring home had dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. No other injuries were reported.    There have been 17 reported injuries and five reported deaths linked to carbon monoxide poisoning in the last two days. All have involved generators that were left in homes or garages without proper ventilation.    Investigators remind people to leave generators outside and away from doors or windows so the fumes can’t leak into a home.    Carbon monoxide does not have a smell and can’t be seen.  
  • Hurricane Irma aftermath: Sweltering nursing homes draw pleas for help to keep residents cool
    Hurricane Irma aftermath: Sweltering nursing homes draw pleas for help to keep residents cool
    When Mark Sandy saw a Facebook post on Wednesday about a Lake Worth, Florida, nursing home that was without power, he went to check on a family friend who was living there. “When we showed up, the fire department was there with trucks waiting to take people away,” he said. He walked inside and saw employees at Signature HealthCare putting cold compresses on the foreheads of elderly patients, wheelchairs lined up down the hall and a man lying on a mattress on the floor. “It was extremely hot and humid. It was rough to see elderly people in those conditions,” Sandy said. “The staff was working their butts off to make them comfortable. They deserve credit. The problem is they didn’t have sufficient equipment.” >> 8 dead after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma The evacuation started, Sandy said, only after a paramedic had arrived on a medical call. “When he saw the deplorable conditions, he called for backup.” Earlier in the day, eight people died at a Broward County nursing home in Hollywood. “I realize now after seeing what I saw (in Lake Worth) how that could happen,” Sandy said. It wasn’t the only nursing home in Palm Beach County where residents sweltered in heat because of power outages caused by Hurricane Irma, which made landfall Sunday. >> Post-Hurricane Irma destruction: 10 tips for right after storm passes Jennifer Greco did a welfare check Wednesday on a friend’s grandmother and said she was horrified to see elderly residents sweltering in the lobby of a Jupiter nursing home that had been without electricity since Saturday. “Nobody looked like they were suffering, nobody called out to me. They were just sitting there with the look in their eyes like, ‘I’m just miserable,’’’ Greco said after visiting Courtyards Garden nursing home on Indian Creek Parkway. So Greco posted on Facebook an “urgent need” for battery-operated fans at the facility. She even went to CVS and bought the last fan in the store. “You can’t cool 25 people in a room with a tower fan, especially if they’re in a wheelchair or on the other side of the room,’’ she said. “I’m just trying to find people, if they have fans they’re not using, to bring it there.’’ >> Hurricane Irma damage: 4 tips for dealing with insurance claims A Courtyards Garden employee who wouldn’t give her name told a reporter that the 120-bed facility has one air-conditioned room powered by a generator that residents can use. The employee said none of the residents is in peril. “We are well-equipped with food, water and everything in between. The only thing we need is air,’’ she said, adding that some family members have picked up loved ones since the storm passed. Of the more than 300 nursing homes in the county, seven have reported problems due to a lack of power, including generators that malfunctioned, said Tim O’Connor, spokesman for the Palm Beach County Health Department. >> 6 scary, infectious illnesses you can catch from flood water While that may sound like a small percentage, it’s still unacceptable when considering the frailty of the residents, O’Connor said. But he said the seven facilities lacking electricity have either gotten generators or transferred patients to other facilities. O’Connor said the county Wednesday was prepared to dispatch ambulances to pick up clients from nursing homes and take them to the county-run special-needs shelter at the South Florida Fairgrounds, but no request was made. “We don’t anticipate the kind of situation that unfolded in Hollywood, but you can never say never,’’ he said. >> Irma recovery: How to apply for financial help Janice Dougherty, 84, of the Christian Manor senior living apartments in West Palm Beach, said the community on Executive Center Drive was still without power Wednesday night and the property’s management didn’t use generators on the site. “It’s about 95 degrees in here,’’ said Dougherty, who said she has ovarian cancer. On The Palm Beach Post’s Hurricane Irma Facebook page, Cindy R. Morrone-DiVincent, who said she runs a nursing home in Stuart, claimed that a West Palm Beach facility had no air conditioning and temperatures over 90 degrees. A call to the facility was not immediately returned. >> Hurricane Irma damage: What to do during, after a power outage There were other issues with nursing homes not related to a lack of electricity. As Hurricane Irma roared through South Florida, a frantic woman from California who was trying to check on her elderly mother called Palm Beach County’s Emergency Operations Center because no one was answering the phone at her mother’s nursing home in Lantana. Turned out her mother was safe at a shelter at Park Vista High School. She’d been dropped off there with 27 other elderly residents, many of them in wheelchairs and walkers, by The Carlisle Palm Beach. >> More Irma coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post But no staff from the Carlisle stayed with their clients at the shelter, leaving many retirees, some in their 90s and 100s, at the mercy of county and School District employees who for the first time were in charge of supervising hurricane shelters, a job previously done by the American Red Cross. When The Post contacted The Carlisle seeking comment about the concerns, a person at the switchboard passed the call to a man who hung up after saying: “We have no one at the shelters right now. Everyone’s been taken care of. Thank you.’’ At MorseLife Health System’s facility in West Palm Beach, Chief Executive Officer Keith Myers said all nursing homes are supposed to do monthly checks on equipment, including generators, to make sure they’re working properly. >> Read more trending news “They should’ve tested them and had a plan. It was their responsibility,’’ he said. Myers said Morselife, on Haverhill Road just south of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, would’ve taken in residents from other nursing homes. “We plan and we take it very seriously,’’ he said. “When you have even one life in your hands, you need to make sure you have all your systems in place.’’ – Palm Beach Post staff writer Julius Whigham II contributed to this story.
  • Hurricane Irma aftermath: Central Florida declared federal disaster area
    Hurricane Irma aftermath: Central Florida declared federal disaster area
    Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that several Central Florida counties have been declared a federal disaster area following the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. >> More Irma coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post That means residents can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA.  Brevard County Homeowners, renters and business owners can apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Assistance for eligible survivors can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses or funeral and burial costs. >> Irma recovery: How to apply for financial help Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations. >> Read more trending news Survivors should contact their insurance company to file their insurance claim. FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments. However, those without insurance or those who may be underinsured may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled. Flagler County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Lake County FEMA expanded the list of counties late Wednesday to include Lake County. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Marion County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Orange County Orange County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Osceola County Osceola County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Polk County Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  People will need to provide their Social Security number, daytime phone number, current mailing address, zip code of the damaged property and insurance information. >> Hurricane Irma aftermath: Beware disaster relief donation scams, official says Once all that information is given, people will be able to look up their claim on FEMA’s website. Hurricane Irma hit Central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning and brought downed trees, power lines, power outages, flooding and other damage. Seminole County Seminole County has been approved for individual assistance. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Sumter County FEMA expanded the list of counties late Wednesday. People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.  Volusia County People can enter their address into FEMA's website to see if they qualify. Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585. 
  • SECO energy provides daily power restoration map
    SECO energy provides daily power restoration map
    SECO Energy reported 110,000 homes without power after Hurricane Irma ripped through Sumter and Lake Counties. Calling the damage unprecedented the company said it is doing its best to fully recover. With that in mind, they provide customer with a daily restoration map which shows where crews will be working.  Customers can search by their account number, phone number or address.  Click here to see the interactive map. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.