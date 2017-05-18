Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 91
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Few Clouds
H 91° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
SeaWorld to open Sesame Street land by 2022
Close

SeaWorld to open Sesame Street land by 2022

SeaWorld to open Sesame Street land by 2022
Photo Credit: Hand-out
May 18, 2017 - SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop announce the extension of their 37-year partnership to include the development of a new Sesame Place theme park scheduled to open by 2021 in the U.S. The agreement extends SeaWorld’s status as Sesame Workshop’s exclusive theme park partner in the U.S. A new Sesame Street land will also be built in SeaWorld Orlando by 2022. (PRNewsfoto/SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.)

SeaWorld to open Sesame Street land by 2022

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
Photo Credit: Hand-out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 

Shamu: meet Big Bird.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced Thursday that it will open a Sesame Street-themed land at SeaWorld Orlando by fall 2022.

The new five-acre land will include an overhaul of Shamu’s Happy Harbor, a play area behind Shamu Stadium that features children’s rides and a net climb, the company said.

Read: SeaWorld's Infinity Falls water ride will have world's tallest river rapid drop

SeaWorld Orlando currently offers popular holiday Sesame Street shows during peak seasons.

The company has similar lands at its other SeaWorld parks in San Diego and San Antonio and at its Busch Gardens parks in Tampa and Williamsburg, Virginia.

SeaWorld’s parent company also said Thursday that it will open another Sesame Place theme park somewhere in the United States by 2021.

Read: Last killer whale born at SeaWorld

It currently has a Sesame Place theme park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, between Philadelphia and New York City, which opened in 1980.

The new park will open no later than mid-2021, but a location hasn’t been determined, officials said. More parks could follow.

“We are thrilled to be able to grow the presence of Sesame Place theme parks in the U.S. and help our company diversify its brand portfolio and expand into new areas,” said Joel Manby, president and CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment.

Read: 'Sesame Street' welcomes Julia, new character with autism

SeaWorld and Sesame Workshop, which run decades-old educational and entertainment brands trying to adjust to 21st century tastes, are extending their almost-four-decade partnership through 2031.

For SeaWorld, the park expansion is a way to diversify its offerings as the company pulls back from the use of orcas that were the subject of intense protests by animal rights groups.

SeaWorld ended its orca breeding program last year after years of declining attendance and pressure from activists following the 2013 release of the critical documentary "Blackfish."

Read: SeaWorld San Diego ends killer-whale show

The documentary chronicled the life of Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer after a performance in Orlando in 2010. The movie implied that killer whales become more aggressive in captivity.

"We do want to continue to diversify, and strategically, I think that's the main point," Manby said.

For Sesame Workshop, the park expansion allows it to spread its brand via theme parks during a time of intense competition for children's viewing attention.

Read: SeaWorld's loss widens as fewer people visit its parks

SeaWorld's current licensing agreement with Sesame Street allows SeaWorld to use Sesame Street characters in its parks, and it had been set to expire in 2021.

Channel 9's Lauren Seabrook will have details on the new attraction on "Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read: Sesame Workshop answers questions on expanding theme parks

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Injuries reported after car hits pedestrians in Times Square: reports
    Injuries reported after car hits pedestrians in Times Square: reports
    Multiple injuries were reported Thursday afternoon after a car struck pedestrians in New York’s Times Square, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Few details were immediately available about the incident, which was reported around 12 p.m.
  • Student disciplined for posting racist signs over high school water fountains 
    Student disciplined for posting racist signs over high school water fountains 
    A Virginia high school student was disciplined this week after racist signs were found posted over two water fountains at the school.  WTKR in Norfolk reported that the signs, written on loose-leaf paper and reading “whites only” and “blacks only,” were discovered taped to the wall over water fountains at Churchland High School in Portsmouth.  The signs caused outrage on social media and led to an investigation by the school district. The student responsible was disciplined, though details of the discipline were not made public.  The school district also contacted students’ parents and released a public statement, in which officials said they received a report of the signs on Tuesday afternoon.  “The signs were taken down immediately, and school officials launched an investigation,” the statement said. “Based on the results of the investigation, the principal took disciplinary action regarding this isolated incident. “In coming days, administrators, staff and students will participate in workshops that address student conduct and that emphasize the importance of diversity and respect. In Portsmouth Public Schools, diversity is our strength. It’s important that our students, staff and families feel safe and welcome in our schools. We will make every effort to ensure that’s the case in each of our schools.”
  • Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77
    Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77
    Roger Ailes, the Fox News founder and CEO who left the cable news powerhouse after 20 years amid allegations of sexual harassment, has died, family members said in a statement. He was 77. >> Read more trending news Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed her husband’s death in a statement posted on the Drudge Report. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many,” Elizabeth Ailes wrote. “He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back.” A family friend, who was not identified, told “New York” magazine that Ailes was dealing with complications after having 'some kind of blood clot' last week in Florida.
  • ‘Extraordinary’ college student may skip jail time for stabbing boyfriend
    ‘Extraordinary’ college student may skip jail time for stabbing boyfriend
    A U.K. college student described as “extraordinary” by a judge may be spared jail time in the stabbing of her boyfriend during an alcohol and drug-fueled argument.  Oxford University student Lavinia Woodward, 24, stabbed her now-ex-boyfriend in the leg with a bread knife last fall, according to the BBC. She also threw a laptop, glass and jam jar at him.  Woodward, who aspires to be a heart surgeon, became addicted to drugs and had an abusive relationship with a previous boyfriend, her defense lawyer told the judge. The BBC reported that she met the victim, a Cambridge University student, on Tinder.  Her lawyer told Judge Ian Pringle that her dream of becoming a surgeon would be “almost impossible” once she disclosed her conviction to prospective employers.  Pringle pointed out that Woodward’s crime was “pretty awful” and would normally bring with it a prison sentence, but said that he believed the violent attack was a “complete one-off.” “To prevent this extraordinary, able young lady from following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to would be a sentence which would be too severe,” Pringle said, according to the BBC.  >> Read more trending stories Woodward and the judge both faced criticism on social media, with some critics wondering if her punishment would be different if she were disadvantaged or a person of color.  The Guardian reported that Woodward would be allowed to return to school because she “is that bright.” The student has already had multiple articles published in medical journals.  Woodward, who lives in Italy with her mother, was subjected by the court to a restraining order. She also must remain drug-free and not commit additional crimes.  The judge also took the unusual step of putting off sentencing Woodward for four months, the Guardian said. She returns to court on Sept. 25. 
  • Army vet’s service dog stolen in attack, pleads for return, ‘I need her’
    Army vet’s service dog stolen in attack, pleads for return, ‘I need her’
    A New York Army veteran is pleading for the return of his young service dog, who was stolen in an attack on Mother’s Day while the vet was out walking the 8-month-old puppy in the Bronx. >> Read more trending news Robert Lebron, 44, told PIX11 News that he was jumped during the outing by two men, who physically assaulted him and stole his dog, Mala. “I was attacked from behind,” Lebron told the TV station. He said he’s devastated by the loss of the animal. “What she gives me I can’t get from someone else: not a therapist or a family member or my friend,” he said. “It’s unconditional love.” >> Related: Nearly 50 dachshunds rescued, looking for forever homes Lebron served in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks as an Army Ranger. He’s asking for help finding his stolen dog.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.